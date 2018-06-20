Anas Exposé: FIFA, Gov’t Of Ghana To Meet In Accra On Friday

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has confirmed that the Government of Ghana and world football governing body, FIFA, will meet later this week in Accra to discuss the way forward for Ghana football in the light of government's decision to clean the Ghana FA.

The overhaul of the FA was stated by the government after revelations of alleged corruption on the part of match referees and some officials of the FA, including its former President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, emerged from the exposé done by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Government's eventual target of dissolving the FA has drawn FIFA into the situation especially as the body has rules against government intervention in the running of football in its member states.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elvis Adjei-Baah, spoke to Citi Sports on the latest development.

“FIFA initially agreed with the Government of Ghana to meet in either Zurich, Russia or Accra to discuss the current situation. But now, it has emerged that the meeting will be in Accra on Friday, June 22.

The FIFA delegation will arrive in Accra on Thursday night. Meanwhile, all the reforms that government has put in place will go on as planned.”

On June 12, the Attorney-General secured a 10-day injunction from the High Court to place a freeze on all activities of the Ghana FA while investigations into corruption went on.

The Attorney-General stated that on the expiration of the injunction (which would be on June 22), the Government would seek a more permanent one in order to chart the way forward for Ghana football.

Government then went ahead to form a 5-man interim committee to manage football in the country as the legal matters were being dealt with on the side, but even before the inauguration of the committee, GHALCA chairman and a member of the committee, Cudjoe Fianoo, stepped down from his role creating some uncertainty.

Now that FIFA ‘s meeting with the Ghana Government has been confirmed, the picture will become clearer in relation to the committee’s formation and work, and the resumption of football activities in Ghana.