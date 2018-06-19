2018 World Cup: Russia On The Brink Of Last 16 With Win Over Egypt

Russia moved to the brink of qualifying for the last 16 of the World Cup after the host nation beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt in St Petersburg.

Russia, who beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their opening game, took the lead thanks to a bizarre 47th-minute own goal from Ahmed Fathi, who diverted Roman Zobnin's shot into his own net.

Denis Cheryshev doubled Russia's advantage after he finished from Mario Fernandes' pull-back before Artem Dzyuba sealed the victory with a fine individual goal.

Liverpool forward Salah, playing for the first time since sustaining a shoulder injury in the Champions League final, converted a penalty after he had been fouled - but it was not enough to mount an Egypt fightback.

Russia will qualify for the last 16 and Egypt will be eliminated from the competition if Saudi Arabia fails to beat Uruguay in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday.