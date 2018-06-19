Paul Quaye Signs One-Year Contract Extension With Segunda B Side CF Talavera

Ghanaian midfielder Paul Quaye has extended his contract with Spanish third-tier side Talavera CF.

"Lung, physics and energy will continue to be vital in the midfield of CF Talavera with the renewal of Paul Quaye who will continue one more season of blue and white,'' the club.

The 22-year-old managed 23 appearances in the Segunda B last season.

He also made three appearances in the Copa del Rey.

