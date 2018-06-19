2018 World Cup: Neymar Injured In Brazil Training

The Selecao captain missed training on Monday after suffering 10 fouls in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland and ended up limping out on Tuesday.

Brazil star Neymar hobbled out of training with Brazil ahead of their Group E clash with Costa Rica on Friday.

Neymar was absent from training on Monday, missing the session a day after Brazil drew 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening World Cup clash. The Paris Saint-Germain forward received some tough treatment from Switzerland, being fouled 10 times during the game, his first competitive start since February.

A fractured foot kept Neymar out of the end of PSG’s season but he made a goalscoring return to action with a stunning solo strike against Croatia in a friendly at Anfield and was also on target in a 3-0 warm-up victory against Austria.

URGENTE! Em Sochi, Neymar sente e deixa o treino da Seleção mancando nesta terça-feira (19). Confira o momento! #Copa2018 pic.twitter.com/ZNRboOu4Hf — Esporte Interativo (@Esp_Interativo) June 19, 2018

Tite’s men looked set to receive a boost with Neymar taking part in Tuesday’s session.

But after around 10 minutes he limped away with a member of staff to receive some treatment after looking clearly uncomfortable on the field.

Brazil media officer Vinicius Rodrigues has since stressed the issue was not associated with Neymar’s foot as he highlighted the rough treatment the forward received against Switzerland.

“Neymar felt some pain in his right ankle, so that’s the reason he left training. Because of the number of fouls he suffered in the last match his ankle is a little painful, but he will train normally tomorrow,” he said.

“He’s not been medically examined. He felt some pain and went to the physiotherapy, and tomorrow he will train normally.

“It’s normal for a football player to feel some pain, especially Neymar with the number of fouls that he’s suffered in the last game. Because of the number of fouls that he suffered in the last match, he’s felt some pain in his ankle, and that’s why he’s not training today.

“The intention was not for him to train fully today because it’s a post-match training, an easy training for the first 11.”