George Afriyie Petition FIFA Over Wrongful Dismissal

Former Ghana Football Association vice president, George Afriyie has petitioned FIFA for reinstatement.

Reports say the Okyeman Planner Chief Executive Officer has petitioned the world football governing body stressing that his removal from office by former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi was unjust three months ago.

Following the "Number 12" video by Anas’ Aremeyaw Anas which uncovered rot in Ghana football, the Government of Ghana is taking steps to dissolve the country's football governing.

Mr Nyantakyi was filmed accepting $65,000 from TigerEyePI crew who expressed interest in pumping money into the Ghana Premier League.

However, the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah and two FA officials Isaac Addo (General Secretary) and Kirt Okraku (Executive Committee Member) are in Zurich to meet FIFA over the current impasse on Thursday.

The government has placed a ten-day injunction on the Ghana Football Association.