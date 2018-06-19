Joe Dodoo Surprisingly Reveals He Enjoyed His Time At Ibrox

Rangers-owned striker Joe Dodoo insists he enjoyed his time at Ibrox despite failing to get game time.

The 22-year-old managed just a paltry two appearances for the Glasgow giants.

He was a first-team regular under Mark Warburton, the man who signed him, but a change in managers did not help matters.

After joining Blackpool on a season-long loan deal, he believes his stay at Ibrox has toughened him for the next challenge is in his career.

''It has been really good. It is a demanding place and somewhere that you need to win,'' he told the Daily Record.

''All the clubs I have been at, there has been pressure to win.''

Dodoo scored five goals for Rangers in his two years at the club.

