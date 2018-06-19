FIFA Extends Invitation To Addo And Okraku

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has extended an invitation to two members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to be part of a crisis meeting, on Thursday, June 21, at the headquarters of the world football controlling body.

This follows an attempt by the government of Ghana to dissolve the local football controlling body after the recent expose by ace journalists Anas Aremeyaw Anas on bribery and corruption in Ghana football.

The two; Mr Isaac Addo - General Secretary of the GFA and Mr Kurt E.S Okraku, an Executive Committee member, would join the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah to Switzerland to meet the officials of the world football controlling body for the meeting.

The invitation was contained in a letter signed by Mr Solomon Mudege, Senior Development Manager, Member Associations Division.

According to the letter sighted by the GNA Sports, the meeting would be held on Thursday, June 21, at the headquarters of FIFA at 10am.

The GFA has over the last two weeks been embroiled in controversy following the airing of documentary by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on bribery and corruption.

The government has since taken steps to dissolve the GFA to pave way for a new management team.