GHALCA Chairman Reiterates Call For An Early Congress

Mr Cudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has said, there is the need for an early congress, as part of efforts to restructure the Ghana Football Association (GFA), after the recent Anas Expose, which brought to light some corrupt practices in Ghana football.

The astute administrator on Monday, relinquished his position as the secretary of government's appointed five-member committee, tasked with managing football in Ghana, after an attempt to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the recent Anas Expose.

But the former Chief Executive Officer of Ashantigold believes current actions by government would the issues but rather the organisation of an early congress to pave way for normalcy in football.

Speaking after Monday's emergency meeting held by GHALCA, Mr Fianoo said, "We met last week and passed a resolution for an emergency congress. But we woke up the next day with news that government went to seek an injunction on the GFA. As a matter of fact that action by government placed our roadmap on hold.

"A lot of things have transpired over the past few days, with the government setting up a committee and we think as stakeholders of the game, we should also make moves that would allow us to remain in business".

"So after our meeting, the rank and file agreed with the executives, the roadmap agreed last week should be persuaded. We are taking steps to present that resolution to the FA Secretariat for them to calculate the number of days to call for an emergency congress," he added.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee are expected to travel to Zurich to meet FIFA officials as they seek to resolve the problems confronting Ghana's football.