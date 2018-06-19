Ghanaian teen Kelvin Yeboah has signed a one-year deal with German second-division side WSG Wattens. Yeboah, 18, has put pen-to-paper on an initial 12-month...
Tony Yeboah's Son Kelvin Signs One-Year Deal With German Side WSG Wattens
Ghanaian teen Kelvin Yeboah has signed a one-year deal with German second-division side WSG Wattens.
Yeboah, 18, has put pen-to-paper on an initial 12-months deal after a successful trial.
Kelvin is the son of former top scorer in the German Bundesliga and Ghana legend Anthony Yeboah.
The youngster shown tremendous quality and is expected to play a key role for the side in the upcoming season.
