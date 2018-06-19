Tony Yeboah's Son Kelvin Signs One-Year Deal With German Side WSG Wattens

Ghanaian teen Kelvin Yeboah has signed a one-year deal with German second-division side WSG Wattens.

Yeboah, 18, has put pen-to-paper on an initial 12-months deal after a successful trial.

Kelvin is the son of former top scorer in the German Bundesliga and Ghana legend Anthony Yeboah.

The youngster shown tremendous quality and is expected to play a key role for the side in the upcoming season.

