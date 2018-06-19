Majeed Waris Set To Return To Lorient After Loan At FC Porto

Black Stars forward Abdul Majeed Waris is set to return to French side Lorient after the expiration of his six-month loan at Portuguese champions FC Porto.

The Ghanaian joined the Dragons from Lorient in January on a six-month loan, where he played a crucial part of the club's final lap of the season.

He played 15 times for Porto scoring a goal and helping the club win the Portuguese League. FC Porto are expected to begin negotiations with the French club for the signature of the Ghanaian who will cost them around 6 million Euros.

Waris had a difficult start to the 2017/18 season following injuries and poor form but was impressive for Porto in the second half of the campaign, playing a part in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 games against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, his parent Club Lorient fared well in Ligue two finishing 7th but were unable to make a return to the Ligue 1.

