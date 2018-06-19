National Youth And Sports Act To Be Ready Soon – Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that the government is committed to passing the Legislative Instrument (LI) on the National Youth and Sports Act.

Government is also pursuing the enactment of the draft National Sports College Bill with plans to create a Sports Fund to improve sports development in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said the move was a major step by his administration to diversify sports development, and give room for the promotion of lesser-known sporting disciplines in the country.

The President, in an address at the Second Head of State Invitational Golf Tournament in Kumasi, described as unfortunate, the over-concentration on the development of football to the detriment of the other sporting disciplines.

“This has to change”, he stated, adding that the government had a firm conviction that sports could transform the lives of the people, especially the youth given the necessary investment.

“Indeed, the greatest contributor to building the human spirit is, arguably, sports, as it develops in us the attributes of resilience, tenacity, endurance, skill, discipline and commitment”, the President said.

The tournament was organized under the auspices of the Ghana Golf Association in collaboration with Northwestern Solutions, project managers of the competition.

About 150 executive golfers participated in the programme, which had the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi dominating in both the men's and women's category.

President Nana Akufo-Addo enumerated the benefits the nation could derive from golf, saying for a sport that generates some US$68.8 billion per year for a country like the United States, Ghana could do same with the right structures in place.