Corruption Was Not In Existence During My Playing Days - Nii Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana and Aston Villa star, Nii Odartey Lamptey has stated that there was nothing like bribery and corruption during his days of playing.

The Anas Aremeyaw Anas "Number 12" documentary has sparked controversies after top officials of the Ghana Football Association and match officials were caught on camera accepting bribe.

Former president of the Ghana FA, Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured to have received cash gift from supposed investors to sponsor the Ghana Premier League.

Executive Committee of the GFA, notably Greater Accra Regional Football Association chairman, Nii Kormiete Doku, who was filmed taking bribe to influence player selection into the Black Stars B.

However, according to Lamptey, the selection of players was purely based on talents and hard work because there was no agent or manager available at that time.

"It was hard work and nothing else. There was nothing like your father paying for you to get a position in the team but now that's what is trending and it is affecting the system badly," he told Kofi TV.

Nii Odartey claimed that the first time he got to know corruption existed in Ghana football was when he saw the video of an investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas and that made him very sad.

"Let's say we're in the same team and you're better than me, you have the skills and all, but because my father is rich and can afford to pay me into the team, I'll be selected and you'll be dropped. At the end of the day, the team will be made up of rubbish. If we go to play against a team like Germany that does things genuinely, can we cope with them? It's impossible." he deduced.