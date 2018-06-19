Swansea Want $13M For Jordan

Swansea City Football Club, have placed a whopping $13 million price tag on star striker, Jordan Ayew as the race for the Ghanaian striker gains weight across Europe.

The Liberty-based Ghanaian forward won the club's player of the year in the troubled campaign that culminated in relegation for the Swans.

The South Wales side have been shielding their players from domestic rivals led by Jorgen Klopp's Liverpool.

An initial $8 million bid from Fulham FC is the latest club to have joined the bidding war with Celtic, Marseilles and Liverpool FC joining the queue as well.

Swansea City, however, placed a handsome $13 million buyout clause on their prize asset ahead of an imminent departure from the Liberty in the summer.