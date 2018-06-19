Sports Minister Agrees To Fifa's Terms To Travel With GFA Officials

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah will be accompanied by Ghana Football Association General Secretary Isaac Addo and Executive Committee member Kurt Okraku to meet Fifa officials on Tuesday to look at the way forward after government initiated steps to dissolve the local football governing body.

Joy Sports understands that Fifa requested the presence of the GFA officials at the Zurich meeting, else it will not happen. This is because Fifa views the issue as a football matter which must be solved by its laws and not by government structures.

The government announced it is taking steps to dissolve the local football governing body in reaction to a documentary by investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where top GFA officials, including then-president Kwesi Nyantakyi accepting cash gifts, despite Fifa rules expressly forbidding it.

But government’s decision is seen as direct interference which could lead to FIFA sanctions.

A five-member committee comprising Dr Kofi Amoah, former Black Stars players Abedi Pele and Rev. Osei Kofi, GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo and Ms Eva Okyere was put in place by the government to oversee the running of football in the country while seeing to the drawing up of a roadmap to sanitise football in the country.

Fianoo has since resigned from the committee, saying it constituted a conflict of interest.