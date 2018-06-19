Nana Butler Shocked By Passing Of Dwarfs CEO

Former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Brew-Butler has described the sudden death of the Chief Executive Officer of Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs as very sad shocking.

News of the passing of the CEO Ebusua Dwarfs Football Club, Edward Nana Aidoo broke yesterday after the football administrator was reported to have passed away in the United States of America after battling illness for close to a year.

For co-financier Nana Butler who has described the sudden demise of Nana Aidoo as shocking, a huge void has been created because the deceased contributed largely to the running of the club.

“When it came to the financial support it was just the two of us so it’s going to be a big blow. Even when he left the shores of Ghana some 18 months ago, things have not been easy. It’s going to have a big toll on us”, he shared with Class FM yesterday.

Eulogizing the late Nana Aidoo, Nana Butler also revealed that the late football administrator did not communicate with many people so people were waiting for him to come back after leaving the shores of the country over a year ago.

He believes the fact that not many people knew that he was not feeling very well has contributed to the people being shocked and surprised by his demise.

“Not many also knew that he wasn’t feeling very well so it’s come to them as a shock”.

Late Nana-aidoo