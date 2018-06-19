There Are No Camps In Black Stars – Baba Rahman

Former Dreams Fc and Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Baba Abdul Rahman has refuted claims that there are camps in the Black Stars which is hindering peace whenever the team has to camp for National duties.

In recent times, there has been allegations and assertions that the Senior National team the Black Stars of Ghana is divided into two camps mainly the Gyan camp made of Captain Asamoah Gyan and his buddies, as well as the other camp consisting of the Ayews and their friends.

The assertion even went to the extreme to Politicize the matter to such a level that people were actually saying there were divisions among the players with some of them belonging to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the others to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Back home on holidays, Baba Rahman in an interview with Dreams FC Tv addressed the assertions and clarified that there are no such things like camps when it comes to the black stars.

The Chelsea left-back who finished last season on loan with Schalke believes such assertions are mostly exaggerated by the media but there is not much of any substance when you look deep into the matter.

“For me, I think these kinds of issues is more of the media than it seems in the team,” he said.

Despite that stance, Rahman also stated that he cannot say for a fact that there are no issues of that sort because he does not know what every player has in their hearts

He went on to cite that he has had to explain to a lot of people that there are no camps in the squad on countless occasions.

“When we are on the pitch we are eleven and then we are one but we are not close friends. But when we wear the Ghana Jersey we fight for Ghana”.

Baba Rahman returned from a knee injury midway through last season and managed to get some football action at the end of the season. He is currently in Ghana enjoying the holidays and preparing for the season ahead which he will be hoping to start in good condition.