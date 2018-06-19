Anas Exposé: Sports Minister And GFA Officials To Meet FIFA Over Impasse

Sports Minister Isaac will be accompanied by Ghana Football Association General Secretary Isaac Addo and Protocol Officer Alex Asante to FIFA on Tuesday in Zurich, Switzerland.

The meeting was at the request of the Sports Minister who wants to explain to FIFA why government’s interference in the country’s football is justified, in order to avoid a ban.

Government announced it is taking steps to dissolve the local football governing body in reaction to a documentary by investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where some Ghana FA officials were videotaped allegedly taking bribes.

But government’s decision is seen as direct interference which could lead to FIFA sanctions.

A five-member committee comprising Dr Kofi Amoah, former Black Stars players Abedi Pele and Rev. Osei Kofi, GHALCA Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo and Ms Eva Okyere was put in place by government to oversee the running of football in the country while seeing to the drawing up of a roadmap to sanitise football in the country.

Fianoo has since recused himself from the committee, saying it constituted a conflict of interest.

It is unknown if members of the Interim Management Committee will also travel with the Sports Minister.