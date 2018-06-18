Nyantakyi Wasting Time In Media Attempt To Redeem Image – Foh-Amoaning

Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, a lawyer and member of the Commission of Enquiry that probed Ghana's participation in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil has described the defence by the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi and his attempt to redeem his image as a complete waste of time.

According to Mr Foh-Amoaning, the former CAF vice president needs the help of some senior lawyers to give him good counsel.

Nyantakyi in a statement on Monday stated that he was asked to pay $150,000 by a third party representing Anas to drop the #number12 investigative piece.

According to Nyantakyi, he rejected the offer because he did not have the said amount to meet the demand.

“Let me also confirm that there was a demand on me through a third party to part with $150k for Anas to drop the videos on me. I didn’t have the said amount of money to meet his demand.

“My humble request to the Ghanaian public now is this, having heard my side, whatever your view is, please tell Anas to let you have the benefit of the full video devoid of his prior commentary and advice. You are capable of understanding things yourself.

“Unfortunately, I do not have a video to show you because I dealt with people I trusted to be businessmen because they were introduced to me by a person I knew well. I have learnt the bitter way that the fact you trust someone does not mean you must trust who they trust,” he stated.

But speaking in a radio interview with Accra based Starr FM, Mr Foh-Amoaning, a lawyer and sports analyst said Nyantakyi must not resort to a media battle because his image has already been damaged.

“I don’t know who is advising Kwesi, he is a lawyer…he should get some senior lawyers to advise him. This is a matter that is under investigation…it is not a media battle, he is going to lose it.

“I think he will be wisely advised to stay away from all these PR matters, they don’t help his course…the most important thing is to protect the information that you can use when the matters come to court so I don’t know who is advising him to try and redeem himself,” Mr Foh-Amoaning told the radio station.