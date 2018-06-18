Accra Hearts of Oak In Talks With Rasmussen?

Under pressure Accra Hearts of Oak have initiated moves to secure the services of former West African Football Academy (WAFA) head coach, Klaus Rasmussen, to replace Coach Henry Wellington who was axed last week.

The Phobians began a search for a new coach last week, and inside sources say management has resolved to hire the Danish trainer considering his experience and knowledge on the local scene.

Coach Rasmussen, who was appointed by WAFA in November 2016, led the academy boys to a second place finish at the end of the 2016/2017 season with 51 points, six shy of the winners, Aduana Stars, after winning all their home matches and recording six draws and nine loses away.

However, the 51-year-old Dutch trainer was relieved of his post last April, after he failed to replicate the same magic which led to their success last season, after recording a string of losses in this season’s campaign.

“Management has resolved to as a matter of urgency, to headhunt for the 51-year-old trainer to salvage the technical challenges at the club. We want a coach that can help revive the team in the shortest possible time and we all saw the exploits of Rasmussen during his first year at WAFA. His achievements during last season and his understanding of the game in the Ghana League were considered and the decision was to go for him,” the source told the Graphic Sports.

“He has all the experience that we are looking for and we believe that as an academy coach, he will be able to help rebuild our youth teams as well,” the source added.

Last week, the Phobians terminated the contract of Coach Wellington promising to hit Europe in search of his replacement, as well as a Director of Football, who will ably manage the technical department of the club.

The club also revealed that their decision to look to Europe for a solution became eminent after efforts to get a home-based coach who can quickly build a formidable side for subsequent seasons proved futile.

Under coach Wellington, the Phobians experienced one of the worst campaigns so far, finishing the first round of the season at the 12th position with just 17 points, and the club’s management is anxious to find a capable person who can halt the decline in the team, as well as boost the technical department before the next round of the season resumes.

Meanwhile, Seth Hoffman, the coach of their under-20 side, Auroras, who has been assigned as interim coach of the senior team, has promised to do his best to put the team in shape ahead of the resumption of the Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League.

The 46-year-old trainer has been in charge since last week Monday taking the players through routine training drills at the Ajax Park at the University of Ghana, Legon, following the exit of Coach Wellington.