Clubs Mourn Ebusua Dwarfs CEO Nana Aidoo

Premier League clubs have sent their heartfelt message to Ebusua Dwarfs after their Chief Executive Officer, Nana Aidoo was announced dead on Monday.

The astute football administrator passes on after suffering a short illness in the United State.

Below are some of the messages from the clubs



Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ebusua Dwarfs chief Nana Aidoo who died this morning







Inter Allies FC

Our hearts are heavy learning of the passing of a man we can call a friend of Elmina Sharks, Nana Aidoo, CEO of Ebusua Dwarfs Together with @pknduom, Nana has worked tirelessly to build a cordial relationship between the two cross town neighbours. We'll miss you Nana. RIP — ELMINA SHARKS F.C