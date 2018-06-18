Our hearts are heavy learning of the passing of a man we can call a friend of Elmina Sharks, Nana Aidoo, CEO of @Ebusua_Dwarfs Together with @pknduom, Nana has worked tirelessly to build a cordial relationship between the two cross town neighbours. We'll miss you Nana. RIP 😢 pic.twitter.com/k5g2FYbvOt
Clubs Mourn Ebusua Dwarfs CEO Nana Aidoo
Premier League clubs have sent their heartfelt message to Ebusua Dwarfs after their Chief Executive Officer, Nana Aidoo was announced dead on Monday.
The astute football administrator passes on after suffering a short illness in the United State.
Below are some of the messages from the clubs