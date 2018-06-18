modernghana logo

Clubs Mourn Ebusua Dwarfs CEO Nana Aidoo

Premier League clubs have sent their heartfelt message to Ebusua Dwarfs after their Chief Executive Officer, Nana Aidoo was announced dead on Monday.

The astute football administrator passes on after suffering a short illness in the United State.

Below are some of the messages from the clubs

