BREAKING NEWS: Kudjoe Fianoo Withdraws From IMC To Reform Ghana Football

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Kudjoe Fianoo has withdrawn from the five-member Interim Management Committee set up by the government to reform football following steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

The astute football administrator rejected the position after the government thrown out their proposal from the League clubs when they met the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asimah a day before the announcement of the committee.

Mr Fianoo rejected the offer to be part of the committee explaining he was unaware of his inclusion as he was not informed by the government.

Meanwhile, the Ghana League Clubs Association led by Kudjoe Fianoo wanted to sit with government and look for a way forward in addressing the current crisis in Ghana Football.

Reports say the former AshantiGold CEO wants to be in tandem with fellow members of the Ghana League Clubs Association.

The five-man committee appointed by the government includes Dr Kofi Amoah, former Black Stars Captain Abedi Pele, Rev. Osei Kofi and Eva Okyere. Sports Journalist Dan Kweku Yeboah is the spokesperson of the committee.

The committee is expected to meet Football's World governing body FIFA on Tuesday, with the Association ordering for the inclusion of members of the Ghana Football Association.