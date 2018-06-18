Thomas Partey Happy With Griezmann's Decision To Stay At Atletico Madrid

Athletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey says he is delighted with Antoine Griezmann's decision to commit his future with Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

The French international was strongly linked to Barcelona in the summer but have confirmed that he will not leave the Madrid based club.

"Well he's the best in our team and we are very happy that he's staying and we looking forward to having another great season and go forward to try and push to the champions league final and try to win something in the upcoming season," he told 442gh.com

Partey, 25, who played 44 games for Atletico Madrid last season has now grown to become a key player for the Rojiblancos after the tireless midfielder saw through an incredible season.