ANAS EXPOSÉ: I Was Asked To Pay $150,000 To Stop Screening – Nyantakyi

Immediate past President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, says he was asked to pay $150,000 to cancel the screening of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ latest exposé which captured him supposedly engaging in shady deals.

Mr Nyantakyi made this known in an eight-page statement which claimed among other things that he had been treated unfairly by Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team.

“… There was a demand on me through a lawyer to part with $150 K for Anas to drop the videos on me. I didn’t have the said amount of money to meet his demand” said the embattled former FA President.

This is Kwesi Nyantakyi’s first detailed official statement since the exposé was aired.

His clarification comes days after Anas said he did not force former FA boss to make the damning claims in his latest piece.

Hooded Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Kwesi Nyantakyi has lost his standing and all positions in local and international football after the exposé.

Although Kwesi Nyantakyi is serving a 90-day ban from FIFA, Anas wants him banned for life for the misconduct.

$40,000 refund for travel and accommodation, not a bribe

Mr Nyantakyi also said the claim that he was given $65,000 as a bribe in the video is also false, explaining that he was only given $40,000 which was not a bribe, but rather a refund for his air travel and accommodation.

He said the audio that painted a different picture in the story was created to present a false impression.

I had no interest in NAMAX contract

Mr. Nyantakyi also clarified that the FA was not a party to a Memorandum of Understanding involving NAMAX and one other company.

The piece had detailed how Nyantakyi allegedly proposed to create a company (NAMAX) to act as an agent to help with the Ghana Premier League sponsorship deal.

The piece showed how Nyantakyi drafted a Memorandum of Understanding and signed on behalf of the created company, NAMAX.

The company proposed to charge between 20 and 25 as a fee for helping the Ghana Premier League get the sponsorship deal.

Nyantakyi in his statement, however, said the MOU was signed between two companies without the FA’s involvement.

“The MOU was between NAMAX and Medgulf Construction Company Limited. The GFA was no party to it. I had no personal interest in the MOU. If my signature was cloned and pasted there, it had no legal effect.”

“A poor understanding of legal instruments laced with mischief can only lead to the pointless argument canvassed therein. The point is obvious when the account is taken off the description accompanying the signature. It is unthinkable that I will be signing a document in my capacity as the GFA President when the GFA is not a party to the document.”