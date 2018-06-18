NUMBER12: Anas Dares Embattle Kwesi Nyantakyi

Ace journalist, Anas Aaremeyaw Anas has dared former president of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi to name the third party that demanded $150k from to stop airing the video.

This emerges after the former CAF 1st vice president released a statement indicating that he was set up by TigerEyePI and was asked to pay $150k to stop airing the "Number 12" documentary which fingered several football administrators accepting bribe to influence player selection to the various national teams.

Mr Nyantakyi was caught $65,000 from TigerEyePI crew who expressed interest in sponsoring the Ghana Premier League. which goes against the rules and regulations of CAF, FIFA and GFA.

The statement released on Monday reads:

5. CONCLUSION.

Let me also confirm that there was a demand on me through a third party to part with $150k for Anas to drop the videos on me. I didn’t have the said amount of money to meet his demand.

My humble request to the Ghanaian public now is this, having heard my side, whatever your view is, please tell Anas to let you have the benefit of the full video devoid of his prior commentary and advice. You are capable of understanding things yourself. Unfortunately, I do not have a video to show you because I dealt with people I trusted to be businessmen because they were introduced to me by a person I knew well. I have learnt the bitter way that the fact you trust someone does not mean you must trust who they trust.

I assure all my friends and loved ones that I am determined to deal with this matter in accordance with the law as well as the most ethical and professional standards.

However, the award-winning undercover journalist has dared the embattled lawyer to mention the name of the third party that asked to pay the money.

Below is the statement released by TigerEyePI

Anas'