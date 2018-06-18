Club Africain Forward Documents To FIFA To Deny Claims Nicholas Opoku Is Owed Salaries

Tunisian side Club African has denied claims by Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku that he is owned salaries.

The centre-back has dragged the club to the world's football governing body pushing for a contract termination

According to a publication by Footballmadeinghana, Club Africain have proof that they have honoured their contractual obligations.

Opoku wants severe ties with the club so he can join Italian Serie A side Udinese on a free transfer.

