Galatasaray Join Inter In Race To Sign Alfred Duncan

Turkish giants Galatasaray have entered the race to sign highly-rated Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Duncan enjoyed another sterling season with Sassuolo in the season gone by after making 25 appearances.

The 25-year-old is reported to have caught the attention of his former side Inter Milan, who are ready to splash big sum to re-purchase.

However, reports in Italy indicate that Turkish champions Galatasaray have also expressed their interest in the left-sided enforcer but the Black and Greens will only consider a huge offer for one of their prized asset.

Should the midfielder be prised from Mapei stadium, the fee would represent a great profit on the â‚¬6m Sassuolo spent to sign him from Sampdoria in 2016.

Duncan spent two seasons with Inter Milan before spending loan spells at Livorno and Sampdoria.

