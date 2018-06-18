Ghana: 2018 African Women Cup of Nations Qualifying Teams Complete

The qualification phase for the Africa Women Cup of Nations ( AWCON ) is over, meaning we now have a clear list of all the teams that will be meeting later this year in November in Ghana.

The last day of the qualifiers was a goal fest, as defending champions, the Super falcons of Nigeria thrashed The Gambia 6-0 in Lagos while South Africa's Banyana Banyana walloped their neighbours Lesotho 6-0.

The two teams will head to the finals with Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, Algeria and Mali along with the hosts, Ghana.

And while still on that, Equatorial Guinea overturned a 2-1 away defeat to Kenya by beating Kenya 2-0 in the reverse leg in Bata.

Now, Kenya has launched a complaint with the Confederation of African Football ( CAF ) accusing the Equato Guineans of fielding ineligible players.

The West African side featured Celestina Manga Besecu, whom Kenya claim is from Cameroon and not Equatorial Guinea. They also allege that her real name is Fadimatou Veronique Nsongone.

In October 2017, world football governing body FIFA barred Equatorial Guinea from taking part in next year's Women's World Cup in France for fielding ineligible players and using forged documents.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com