CAF Prez. Reveals FIFA Threats Over Morocco's 2026 World Cup Bid Support

Confederation of African Football (CAF) chief Ahmad Ahmad has shockingly revealed he received threats from FIFA over his support for Morocco's 2026 World Cup bid.

The North Africans were denied the chance to host the global showpiece after the American trio of USA, Mexico and Canada won the right after voting last week.

The American trio bid received 134 votes while Morocco garnered 65 as Africa failed to stand up for one of their own.

And CAF boss Ahmad Ahmad has revealed he received threats from the World governing body over his public support for the North Africans.

"I have received threats from FIFA officials because I have asked the African federations to vote for Morocco," the CAF president said in remarks to the sports network Bayne Sports.

"The political factor played a role in denying Morocco the organization of the World Cup in 2026.

"I have been summoned by a committee responsible for FIFA to stop supporting Morocco."

The King of Morocco has insisted that the country must bid for the 2030 World Cup.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com