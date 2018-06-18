Richard Boateng Join Real Oviedo On Two-Year Deal

Real Oviedo has announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boateng on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old has joined the side after completing formalities.

Boateng joins the side after ending his short stint with Union Deportiva Melilla where he joined from Extremadura UD.

He went on to make 35 appearances for Melilla in the Spanish third tier this campaign including 25 starts, scoring an impressive 14 goals in the process- one of which was voted the best of the season in Group IV of Segunda B.

" I will give the best of myself, taking advantage of every opportunity that is offered to me in this great draft. I appreciate the confidence to allow me to be part of this great family," the Ghanaian said

Official statement of the club official website reads:

Real Oviedo have reached an agreement to recruit Richard Boateng, an offensive midfielder, for the next two seasons.

Boateng is a 25-year-old who was born on July 10, 1992, in Accra, Ghana. Trained in Granada’s Youth Academy, the midfielder has played with San Roque, Extremadura, and UD Melilla, from which club he is coming. During the season, he has played 31 matches, accumulating 2,458 minutes of playing time.

Richard Boateng is an offensive midfielder of 1.72 meters, who is known for his physicality, attack, and his good control of the ball. In his last season with Melilla, the Ghanian scored a total of 14 goals, one of them being the best goal of the season in the bronze category of Spanish football.

After having submitted to a medical examination at Clínica Asturias, the midfielder will begin the preseason on July 9th. There, he’ll meet his new teammates and will work under Juan Antonio Anquela’s orders to be completely available to the coach once the season starts.