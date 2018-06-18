Newcastle United Winger Jacob Murphy Hopes To Start Ahead Of Atsu Next Season

Newcastle United wideman Jacob Murphy is confident he will get more playing time ahead of fellow teammates Christian Atsu and others next season.

Murphy, 23, joined the Magpies fro Norwich City but struggled to command a regular starting berth at the club.

Manager Rafa Benitez picked Atsu ahead of the Englishman but he hopes to improve next season.

'As a confident player, [having a good start and goals] are the things I need. I thrive off them. I was buzzing to get that first goal at Man City, and now I'm hungry for more,' Murphy told NUFC TV.

'It needs to be [my breakthrough season]. Hopefully, this is my breakthrough season at the club but I know there is going to be tough competition from Matty [Ritchie], Christian Atsu and Rolando [Aarons] - but I'll be raring to go,' he said.

'I feel more relaxed now. Obviously, I put that pressure on myself at the start of the season because I really wanted to make an impact when I first came in but looking back it now, maybe I shouldn't have been so hard on myself.

'I got that run of games around Christmas time and that's when I thought I was kicking on. But in terms of the season, I feel I have settled in well. Now, this season is about cementing a place ahead of the other players around.'

Murphy made just 13 Premier League starts compared to Atsu's 28 league appearances.

