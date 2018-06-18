Afriyie Acquah Tips Senegal As The African Team To Do Well At The World Cup

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah is backing the Teranga Lions of Senegal to succeed at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Torino midfielder believes Senegal, who has his club teammate Mbaye Niang in their squad have a formidable team to make Africa proud.

It's not been a good start for the continent at the global showpiece after Egypt, Morocco and Nigeria all suffered opening day defeats. Meanwhile, Tunisia and Senegal are yet to get their campaign underway.

Afriyie Acquah who was with the Black Stars team in Brazil four years ago added he supports two nations at the world cup and they are Serbia and Senegal where his club teammates play for- Adem Ljajic for Serbia and Mbaye Niang for Senegal.

"I'm cheering two national teams in which two of my team-mates play," Acquah told Ghanaweb.com. "One is Serbia where he plays AdemLjajic, the other the Senegal where there is M'Baye Niang. I think that Senegal will be the African nation that will go further in the World Cup, not just for Niang but because they are a solid team," he added.

Senegal will play Poland in their opening game on Tuesday as Tunisia plays England on Monday.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder, however, picked Brazil as favourites to win the FIFA World Cup in Russia insisting the Samba boys have a better team compared to the side that disastrously lost 7-1 in the semifinals to Germany on home soil.

"It will not be easy for them, but I think Brazil will eventually win. Unlike four years ago, this year they have a lot of good players to win. "

