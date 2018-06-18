Afriyie Acquah Opens Door To Summer Switch To England

Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah says he's opened to a move to England with giants Chelsea and Arsenal believed to be interested.

The future of the 26-year-old has been hugely speculated with the Ghanaian linked with a move away from Italy.

English powerhouses Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with a move for the box-to-box midfielder.

The Ghanaian came to close sealing a deal to Championship side Birmingham City last during the January transfer window.

And the Black Star has indicated his desire to switch to England -though Chelsea appears not to be interested.

'In January, I was moving to Birmingham but later there were a lot of issues, so I couldn't move,' Acquah told Ghanaweb.

'My dream is to play in England, so always I pray that one day, I get a chance to play there.

'I don't have a favourite team I want to play for, but any club, even if it's Chelsea or Arsenal.

"The team I like is Arsenal, so imagine me playing for them.'

Acquah signed a four-year contract with Torino back in 2015.

He is yet to reach 30 Serie A appearances in a Torino shirt, despite only missing 11 appearances through injury during his three-years with the Italian outfit.

