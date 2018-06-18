Karela United Break Camp Indefinitely

Premier League debutants, Karela United have broken camp indefinitely following the government steps to dissolve the Ghana Football Association and the suspension to halt all football activities after the airing of the Anas Aremyaw Anas documentary dubbed "Number 12".

The management of the newcomers noted for their stubbornness against big clubs in Ghana asked players and technical team to go on break for an indefinite period.

In a statement on the facebook page of the Premier League newbies, the CEO of the club, David Cobbina Brigidi has communicated to the players and the technical team to go on an indefinite break as they will communicate when they will resume to them.

'Good Morning Gentlemen we are all aware of the fall out of the recent Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose on our football. As at today, there is a High Court injunction restraining all football activities in the country. The government has set up an Interim Management Committee which l believe in the coming days will outline its programs for the beautiful game.

Meanwhile while awaiting a clear-cut direction on football activities in the country it is the considered view of management to let the team proceed on a short break. The playing body and technical team will be updated on developments as they unfold through our usual communication channels

May l also use this opportunity on behalf of the club to felicitate with our Muslim brothers on the Ramadan celebration.

My kind regards to the Pride and Passion family.

David Cobbina Brigidi CEO' the statement reads.