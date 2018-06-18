2018 World Cup: Nigeria Fans Were Prevented From Entering Stadium With Live Birds

Fans of the Super Eagles of Nigeria were prevented from entering the Stadium with live birds ahead of their game against Croatia in Kaliningrad on Saturday.

A Russian official in the city of Kaliningrad says authorities forbade World Cup fans from bringing live chickens to matches.

The West African nation is renowned for sending coloured birds to the park as a sign of luck for the team on the pitch and for the first time at a major tournament, fans were denied from entering with live fowls.

Nigeria went ahead to lose the game 2-0 to Croatia after midfielder Oghanekoro Etebo scored an own goal before Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric added the second from the spot.

Russia's Culture and Tourism minister was quoted as saying "fans from Nigeria asked whether they could bring a chicken to the stadium. It's their symbol and people support the team with them at all the games. We told them they can't bring a live chicken at all."

If Nigerian fans want to support their team elsewhere, Yermak says a government advice hotline can "advise them where to buy a chicken. We're prepared to satisfy even the most eccentric requests."

Nigeria got a similar refusal at the 2010 World Cup when the South African Press Association reported Nigerian fans were angered their chicken wasn't allowed into the stadium in Johannesburg.