Partey Hails 'Fantastic' Atletico Madrid's Campaign Last Season

Thomas Partey has rated Atletico Madrid's campaign last season as fantastic.

The Ghanaian played an influential role for the Spanish giants as they clinched their third Europa League in nine years.

The Spanish side produced a masterclass to overcome French side Marseille 3-0 in Lyon in May.

And the 25-year-old has been left impressed with his side's output.

"Well I think it was a fantastic season, nobody believed in us but we got ups downs in our tournament and at the end, we are a team that like to suffer but in the end, we are grateful to win the Europa league."

He featured eight times for Atleti in the Europa League last term.

