Why Asamoah Gyan Posted An Angry Tweet After Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hat-Trick Against Spain

The whole world is talking about Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old is a human highlight reel and he delivered his latest act in Portugal’s World Cup opener against Spain on Friday evening.

Portugal trailed 3-2 with four minutes remaining when Gerard Pique fouled Ronaldo just outside Spain’s area.

The outcome seemed inevitable as soon as Ronaldo picked up the ball.

He fired home a wonderful free-kick to mark the 51st hat-trick of his incredible career.

Any discussion about the greatest footballer of all-time has to include Ronaldo.

He’s made a magnificent start to the 2018 World Cup and with Morocco and Iran to come in Portugal’s remaining group matches, we could very well be looking at the leading goalscorer come the end of the tournament.

ASAMOAH GYAN ISN'T HAPPY

Ronaldo’s opening goal - an early penalty - means he’s now scored at eight major international tournaments.

Many believe that he’s the first person to record such a feat, although Asamoah Gyan isn’t happy with that claim.

The 32-year-old has a mightily impressive record for Ghana, scoring 51 goals in 105 appearances.

He’s the country’s all-time leading goalscorer and has scored in nine major tournaments - counting World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations goals.

The Africa Cup of Nations should certainly be considered a major tournament and by that assessment, Ronaldo still has some work to do to catch Gyan.

The former Sunderland striker expressed his disapproval at what he perceives to be a lack of respect with an emotional message on Twitter.

“People disregard my achievements in the World Cup history but I want the whole world to know that I have not been given the fair shake but records will remain forever,” he wrote.

The “Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score at eight major international tournaments” stat.







It’s - rightly - not going down well in Ghana.







Why? @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 has scored in 9 major tournaments. World Cups and AFCONs from 2006 to 2017. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) June 16, 2018

Gyan netted for Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

He is one of the most important players in the country’s history and yet many football fans will only remember his worst moment for the Black Stars.

It came at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when Ghana faced Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

With the score tied at 1-1, Ghana were awarded a penalty in the dying seconds of extra-time following Luis Suarez’s handball.

Gyan stepped up but his effort crashed against the crossbar, and Uruguay would go on to win the penalty shootout.

Talk about heartache.

Gyan