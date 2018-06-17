modernghana logo

18 minutes ago | Football News

CONFIRMED: Akwasi Frimpong Completes Ferencvarosi Move

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Ghanaian defender, Akwasi Frimpong has joined Hungarian side, Ferencvarosi from Red Star Belgrade.

Akwasi penned down a three year deal on Saturday afternoon after completing a mandatory medical.

He promising tackler has previously played for clubs such as Vicenza in Italy, Serbian’s Vojvodina and Krusevac.

An official club statement reads:
“We got the third summer certificate of our football team! Abraham Akwasi Frimpong comes from Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade team."

