CONFIRMED: Akwasi Frimpong Completes Ferencvarosi Move

Ghanaian defender, Akwasi Frimpong has joined Hungarian side, Ferencvarosi from Red Star Belgrade.

Akwasi penned down a three year deal on Saturday afternoon after completing a mandatory medical.

He promising tackler has previously played for clubs such as Vicenza in Italy, Serbian’s Vojvodina and Krusevac.

An official club statement reads:

“We got the third summer certificate of our football team! Abraham Akwasi Frimpong comes from Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade team."