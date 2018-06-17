Ghanaian defender, Akwasi Frimpong has joined Hungarian side, Ferencvarosi from Red Star Belgrade. Akwasi penned down a three year deal on Saturday afternoo...
CONFIRMED: Akwasi Frimpong Completes Ferencvarosi Move
Ghanaian defender, Akwasi Frimpong has joined Hungarian side, Ferencvarosi from Red Star Belgrade.
Akwasi penned down a three year deal on Saturday afternoon after completing a mandatory medical.
He promising tackler has previously played for clubs such as Vicenza in Italy, Serbian’s Vojvodina and Krusevac.
An official club statement reads:
“We got the third summer certificate of our football team! Abraham Akwasi Frimpong comes from Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade team."