First Three Winners Of The Millennium Marathon Raffle Draw Out

The first mini raffle draw of the 2018 Big Millennium Marathon was held at the premises of Can-West, an information technology company at Osu in Accra on Thursday.

Three lucky registered participants who were present won the attractive prizes at stake donated by Can-West Company.

Kojo Siaw took home an HP Laptop, while Asafo Baeta won an HP printer and Adolfus Rapp Brown got a UPS.

Mr Joe Buadu, an official of the NLA said they were mandated to approve credible raffle draws and commended the organisers for their innovative strategy to improve the lives of people by offering them the opportunity to win prizes and also run to be healthy as they promote tourism and business.

He stressed that the NLA is proud to be associated with the Millennium Marathon which is in its fourth year.

Mr Ahmed Kadiri, General Manager of Can West Ltd told the media the marathon is a good initiative that promotes Ghana and puts the nation on the map of sports.

A representative of Wigal Solutions, the buzz company handling data gathering showed people how they have to register by dialling *800*17# and start the process of chancing upon the brand new Nissan Kicks SUV to be won as the grand prize of the 2018 Big Millennium Marathon event scheduled for September 22, 2018.

Ambassador Ashim Morton, founder of the Millennium Marathon announced that the mini draws would be held monthly till September and urged Ghanaians to register on time to stand the chance of winning the other prizes like flat screen tv, iphons, fridges, microwave, sports kits, Garmin watches and the car.

He said many people are expected to walk, jog or run this year with $2,500 each at stake for both male and female winners as well as extra fantastic prizes for others who perform well.