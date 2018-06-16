Pique: Cristiano Ronaldo Is ‘Prone To Diving’

Spain defender Gerard Pique has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo, labelling him as ‘prone to diving’.

After a disrupted build-up to their World Cup opener, Spain surrendered a late lead as Cristiano completed a hat-trick to earn Portugal a 3-3 draw.

Ronaldo – at 33 years and 130 days – became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick, twice putting Portugal ahead before his 88th-minute free-kick secured a precious point.

It was the 51st treble of Ronaldo’s goal-filled career as he became the fourth player to score in four different World Cup and the first to do so at eight consecutive international tournaments.

However, Pique was in no mood to pay tribute to his achievement.

“We have had more chances. They had three shots and scored three goals,” the Barcelona defender said.

“Games go one way and you have to face it.

“Finding yourself in the opening game of a World Cup with a penalty against you in the second minute, you have to leave with good feelings after how the match went.

“Cristiano is prone to diving.”