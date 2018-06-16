My Miss Against Uruguay In 2010 Still Hurts Me - Asamoah Gyan Reveals [VIDEO]

Ghana all-time leading goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that he always gets playbacks of the penalty he missed against Uruguay in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The former Sunderland forward failed to convert a late penalty against the South American in the quarter-finals stage of the competition.

According to the Black Stars skipper, anytime he is alone he gets flashbacks of the moment because he disappointed Africa because the whole continent was behind Ghana and he was expected to knock out Uruguay from the Mundial and insisted that memories of the miss will continue to scare him till he ends his career in football.

He further indicated that he takes consolation from the fact that he was able to score the penalty shootout after the game had ended 1:1 after extra time.

Gyan who was speaking to the BBC said Ghana’s inability to qualify for this year’s World Cup has been a blow to both players and the citizens of the country.

He, however, used the opportunity to call for support for African teams representing at the World Cup because they are representing the whole continent.

Below is Gyan's miss

