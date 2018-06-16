modernghana logo

Late Pogba Gives France Victory Over Australia After VAR Controversy

BBC
Paul Pogba's late goal broke Australian resistance to give France a winning start in a Group C after they had earlier benefitted from a controversial VAR decision to score the game's opening goal.

The video assistant referee penalised Australia's Josh Risdon for a foul on Antoine Griezmann, allowing the Atletico Madrid forward to dispatch a penalty, the first World Cup goal influenced by VAR.

However, a moment of madness from French defender Samuel Umtiti, who handled Aaron Mooy's free-kick, enabled Australia to equalise through Mile Jedinak's penalty in Kazan.

And they looked on course to hold one of the pre-tournament favourites until Pogba's lobbed effort deflected off Australia full-back Aziz Behich and the crossbar to fall inches over the goal-line.

Amid the large clusters of gold provided by around 10,000 Socceroos supporters, France initially assumed control of this Group C opener despite the long journey from their Moscow training base.

Kylian Mbappe sparkled early on, racing beyond the Australia backline to test goalkeeper Mat Ryan after 93 seconds.

That sparked a concerted offensive by Didier Deschamps' team but Australia stemmed the tide as the half progressed.

Going behind stirred Australia into a response in the second period and Aston Villa's Jedinak converted a penalty Umtiti had senselessly handled another dangerous Mooy delivery.

But Pogba's winner, confirmed by goal-line technology, ensured France opened the tournament with three points.

Peru face Denmark in Saturday's other Group C match from 17:00 BST.

