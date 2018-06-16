People Don't Appreciate My Achievements In The World Cup - Gyan Fumes

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan seems to be angry about his achievement as a player on the World stage not being appreciated by football analyst and fans across the globe.

The country's all-time leading goal scorer who was reacting to sports analyst and fans on social media during Friday’s World Cup clash between European champions, Portugal and 2010 World Cup winners, Spain after Christiano Ronaldo was been hailed all over as the first player to ever score in eight different international tournaments for the Portuguese national team after hit a hat-trick in the 3-3 draw against Spain.

Gyan has scored six goals in three separate World Cup tournaments [2006, 2010 and 2014] and he is currently Africa’s all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.

Previously the record was held by Roger Mila but he leapfrogged the latter when he pulled even for Ghana in 2014 World Cup in a game against Portugal.

Gyan’s goals in major tournaments

1. Scored the fastest goal at the 2006 World Cup in Germany against Czech.

2. He scored the opening goal at AFCON 2008 against Guinea hosted by Ghana.

3. Three goals at AFCON 2010 including a semifinals winner against Nigeria in Angola.

4. Three goals at 2010 World Cup held for the first time in Africa (South Africa).

5. Free-kick goal scored versus Mali at the AFCON 2012

6. Goal versus Niger at 2013 AFCON in South Africa

7. Goals versus Germany and Portugal at 2014 World Cup in Brazil

8. Goal versus Algeria at 2015 AFCON hosted by Equatorial Guinea and

9. Goal versus Mali at the 2017 AFCON in Gabon which Ghana placed fourth after failing to qualify for the finals.

Below is Gyan's tweet.

