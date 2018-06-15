Fred Pappoe Urges Government To Find Quick Fix For Ghana Football To Save Clubs

Managing Director of Great Olympics Fred Pappoe has implored the government to be hastened in their aim to reform Ghana football following the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association.

On Wednesday, the government of Ghana appointed a five-member Interim Management Committee which will be headed by Dr Kofi Amoah and Abedi Pele to oversee the restructuring of Ghana Football.

Other members of the committee include Ex-Black Stars players Abedi Pele, Rev. Osei Kofi, GHALCA boss Kudjoe Fianoo and Lawyer/ female sports journalist Ms Eva Okeyere.

Peace FM Sports Editor and owner/editor of the Ghana Sports newspaper Dan Kwaku Yeboah will serve as the committee's spokesperson.

This decision to form an interim team to oversee a reformation of Ghana football follows the announcement by the government that it plans on using all the legal process available to dissolve the current Ghana Football Association.

Government's resolve to literally dismantle the current structure of the GFA comes on the back of the explosive exposÃ© done by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which was premiered in Accra on June 6.

The exposÃ©, which was done over a two-year span, captured several match officials receiving bribes to compromise Ghana Premiere League games. It also revealed the deep-seated rot and corruption at the FA when it comes to player selection into the various national teams, and how sponsorship deals for the league and national teams are dubiously negotiated.

Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi who was the most high-profile personality caught in the exposÃ© has since resigned as GFA President and has also relinquished his position as CAF Vice President, WAFA Zone B President and FIFA Executive Council Member. He is also currently serving a 90- day suspension by FIFA pending investigations into his conduct which may be in breach of the FIFA code of ethics.

With Nyantakyi gone, the government is keen on cleaning up the mess, and will heavily involve ex-players in its attempts to restore the integrity of Ghana football.

According to the former Vice president of the Ghana FA, clubs have not been dispersed despite the injunction on all football-related activities in the country following the exposÃ©.

"The clubs will continue to operate if owners are still committed to football despite the dissolution of the GFA."

"I don't think there is a detention to disband the clubs. Definitely, there will be the need for a convergence of ideas and minds," he added.

"But I think the longer it (the dissolution) delays, the worse it will be," he warned.

"The clubs are not confrontational in any way. As a matter of fact, GHALCA has indicated their readiness to team-up and partner with the government to find a way out of the current situation."

