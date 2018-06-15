2018 World Cup: Egypt vs Uruguay, Salah Left On The Bench

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah will not start Friday's World Cup opener against Uruguay in Yekaterinburg.

Salah, 25, has not played since injuring shoulder ligaments during Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid on 26 May.

Egypt

23 El-Shenawy

7 Fathy

2 Gabr

6 Hegazi

13 Shafy

17 Elneny

8 Hamed

22 Warda

19 El Said

21 Trézéguet

9 Mohsen

Substitutes

1 El Hadary

3 El Mohamady

4 Gaber

5 Morsy

10 Salah

11 Kahraba

12 Ashraf

14 Sobhi

15 Hamdi

16 Ekramy

18 Shikabala

20 Samir

Uruguay

1 Muslera

4 Varela

2 Giménez

3 Godín

22 Cáceres

8 Nández

6 Bentancur

15 Vecino

10 de Arrascaeta

9 Suárez

21 Cavani

#EGYURU | Alineación confirmada de @Uruguay para el encuentro que disputará ante @Pharaohs a la hora 9 (Uy) por la 1a fecha del Grupo A de #Rusia2018.#ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/LVE4q5kSJg — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 15, 2018

Substitutes

5 Sánchez

7 Rodríguez

11 Stuani

12 Campaña

13 G Silva

14T orreira

16 Pereira

17Laxalt

18 Gómez

19 Coates

20 Urretaviscaya

23 Silva

Referee:

Björn Kuipers