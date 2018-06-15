Egypt forward Mohamed Salah will not start Friday's World Cup opener against Uruguay in Yekaterinburg. Salah, 25, has not played since injuring shoulder...
2018 World Cup: Egypt vs Uruguay, Salah Left On The Bench
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah will not start Friday's World Cup opener against Uruguay in Yekaterinburg.
Salah, 25, has not played since injuring shoulder ligaments during Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid on 26 May.
