41 minutes ago | World Cup 2018

2018 World Cup: Egypt vs Uruguay, Salah Left On The Bench

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah will not start Friday's World Cup opener against Uruguay in Yekaterinburg.

Salah, 25, has not played since injuring shoulder ligaments during Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid on 26 May.

Egypt

  • 23 El-Shenawy
  • 7 Fathy
  • 2 Gabr
  • 6 Hegazi
  • 13 Shafy
  • 17 Elneny
  • 8 Hamed
  • 22 Warda
  • 19 El Said
  • 21 Trézéguet
  • 9 Mohsen

Substitutes

  • 1 El Hadary
  • 3 El Mohamady
  • 4 Gaber
  • 5 Morsy
  • 10 Salah
  • 11 Kahraba
  • 12 Ashraf
  • 14 Sobhi
  • 15 Hamdi
  • 16 Ekramy
  • 18 Shikabala
  • 20 Samir

Uruguay

  • 1 Muslera
  • 4 Varela
  • 2 Giménez
  • 3 Godín
  • 22 Cáceres
  • 8 Nández
  • 6 Bentancur
  • 15 Vecino
  • 10 de Arrascaeta
  • 9 Suárez
  • 21 Cavani

Substitutes

  • 5 Sánchez
  • 7 Rodríguez
  • 11 Stuani
  • 12 Campaña
  • 13 G Silva
  • 14T orreira
  • 16 Pereira
  • 17Laxalt
  • 18 Gómez
  • 19 Coates
  • 20 Urretaviscaya
  • 23 Silva

Referee:
Björn Kuipers

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

