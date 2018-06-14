Countryman Songo Announces His Return In A New Video

Award-winning sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo has announced his return back on the airwave in a new video.

The controversial Fire-for-Fire host was suspended by the management of Multimedia because he allegedly opened insults on former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, accusing him of all sorts of corrupt deals when he had no evidence.

However, the outspoken sports broadcaster was vindicated in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary dubbed "Number 12" aired at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The former CAF 1st vice president was filmed accepting bribe of $65,000 which goes contrary to the code of ethics of FIFA, CAF and GFA.

The astute lawyer has resigned from all his position in football after the video was aired.

Below is the video...



Mr Nyantakyi has been charged with false pretense and will be sentenced to 25 years in prison if found guilty.

However, Kwesi Nyantakyi has threatened to sue Anas for damages for defaming him with his ‘Number 12’.

According to him, he would not sit idly and watch Anas tarnish his hard-earned image and that of his family.