2nd Ezekiel Ansah Football Camp Set For June 23

NFL star, who plays for Detroit Lions, Ezekiel ''Ziggy'' Ansah is returning to Ghana to host his second annual Ezekiel Ansah Football Camp.

The camp will take place on Saturday, 23rd June 2018, at the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School.

The aim of the camp is to introduce a set of skills often thought in the sports of American football while promoting the importance of physical education, teamwork and demonstrating the discipline to work hard towards one's goals.

Last year, the turnout was amazing. Over 500 young people, came together to play the sport that Ziggy fell in love with in the US.

With hard work, dedication and support from family and friends, Ziggy was able to capitalize on an opportunity to travel to the United States to further his education and pursue his athletic dreams, eventually becoming one of the most successful Defensive Ends in the National Football League.

Throughout his journey, while Ziggy has been grateful for all the opportunities that he has received, he has always known that the key to his accomplishments lie within him.

Ziggy is passionate about giving back both to the community in Ghana that gave him his foundation as well as the community he has come to love in the US.

The Ezekiel Ansah Foundation is a non-for profit organisation that strongly believes that with the right support and opportunity, they can steer youth on the right path and help them realize that they are, in fact, the answer to their own success.

To participate, in 2nd Ezekiel Ansah Football Camp register at www.eafghana.org

The camp is proudly sponsored by the Detroit Lions, Nike, Forever Young Foundation, Creative Pak and Riddle.

PROFILE

Ezekiel attended Presbyterian Boys' Senior Secondary School (PRESEC) and graduated to study Actuarial Science, majored in Statistics at the Brigham Young University (BYU). He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2013 National Football League (NFL) Draft. His jersey number is 94 and plays the defensive end.