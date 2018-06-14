You Will Betray Us If ... Salam Yakubu To GHALCA Chairman

Financier of New Edubiase Football Club, Abdul Salam Yakubu says football people will feel betrayed should GHALCA president, Kudjoe Fianoo accepts the appointment from the government to serve on an interim committee to run football following steps are taken to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.

On Wednesday, the government appointed a five-member team to manage football the country's following the Anas Aremeyaw Anas documentary dubbed "Number 12".

The committee is chaired by Dr. Kofi Amoah with former Black Stars players, Abedi Pele and Rev Osei Kofi serving as members. GHALCA Boss Kudjoe Fianoo and Ms. Eva Okyere complete the list. Sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah is the spokesperson of the committee.

The committee has attracted several criticisms with Abdul Salam Yakubu bewildered by Kudjoe Fianoo's appointment.

"We the football people are not aware of government's decision in respect to the interim committee set up by the government to manage football in the country,' he told Happy FM.

"It is about time we start being truthful in this country. Government is not giving us the chance to have a dialogue with them and find solutions to the problems we are in now," he added. "If Cudjoe Fianoo accepts this government appointment then he has betrayed we the football people."

"Government should have asked us to give them our representative as football people. No football people will agree with this lists. I don't think any football person will agree to work with these people appointed to manage football in the country. We are not ready to meet them."

"Kudjoe Fianoo have not met with anyone about this government appointment. He didn't say a word when we met last week."