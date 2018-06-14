Swansea Reject Fulham's £8M Bid For Jordan Ayew

Swansea City have reportedly turned down a bid from promoted Fulham to sign Ghana international striker Jordan Ayew.

The newly-promoted Premier League club tabled an offer in the region of £8million for the 26-year-old Black Stars attacker.

Swansea have already turned down offers from West Ham United for goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and defender Alfie Mawson, as they look to ensure the presence of a strong team for their EFL campaign, or at the very least earn top dollar if they opt to sell.

Ayew certainly falls into the echelon of top performers for the Swans, having scored 11 goals in 58 appearances for the Welsh club since joining from Aston Villa in January 2017.

Manager Graham Potter has indicated he will have the final say on club transfer business following the Swans' relegation from the Premier League.

"[The chairman] has been very supportive and indicated he wants me to take the lead on those decisions,' Potter is quoted by the BBC.

"That was part of the discussions and part of why we brought Kyle in. I have no complaints, the responsibility is with me.

"But I'm not someone who will try and dictate everything. There are good people at the club and we can all work together towards success on the pitch.

"We will use the resources that we have, we will restructure because we are coming down from the Premier League and there's an opportunity for us to look at everything at the club to improve and get better."

