Premier League Fixtures 2018-19: Man City Visit Arsenal On Opening Weekend

Champions Manchester City will travel to Arsenal on the weekend of 11-12 August for their opening match of the 2018-19 Premier League season.

The fixture will be Unai Emery’s first competitive match as Gunners manager.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Manchester United host Leicester City, Liverpool entertain West Ham, and Championship winners Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Everton to Molineux.

Promoted Fulham host Crystal Palace, while Cardiff visit Bournemouth.

Tottenham begin the season with a trip to Newcastle’s St James’ Park – one of three away games in their opening four league matches.

It is unclear if Spurs’ new £850m stadium will be available in time for the start of the new campaign, and they must confirm by Friday if they need to use Wembley for any home fixtures.

The three other fixtures on the opening weekend see Chelsea travel to Huddersfield, Southampton host Burnley, and Watford take on Brighton at Vicarage Road.

Saturday, 11 August 2018

Arsenal v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Cardiff City
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea
Liverpool v West Ham
Man Utd v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Spurs
Southampton v Burnley
Watford v Brighton
Wolves v Everton

Saturday, 18 August 2018

Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Watford
Cardiff City v Newcastle United
Chelsea v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v Wolves
Man City v Huddersfield Town
Spurs v Fulham
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 25 August 2018

Arsenal v West Ham
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Fulham v Burnley
Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City
Liverpool v Brighton
Man Utd v Spurs
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Southampton v Leicester City
Watford v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Man City

Saturday, 1 September 2018

Brighton v Fulham
Burnley v Man Utd
Cardiff City v Arsenal
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Everton v Huddersfield Town
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man City v Newcastle United
Watford v Spurs
West Ham v Wolves

Saturday, 15 September 2018

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Chelsea v Cardiff City
Everton v West Ham
Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace
Man City v Fulham
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Southampton v Brighton
Spurs v Liverpool
Watford v Man Utd
Wolves v Burnley

Saturday, 22 September 2018

Arsenal v Everton
Brighton v Spurs
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Cardiff City v Man City
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Fulham v Watford
Leicester City v Huddersfield Town
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Utd v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday, 29 September 2018

Arsenal v Watford
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Cardiff City v Burnley
Chelsea v Liverpool
Everton v Fulham
Huddersfield Town v Spurs
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Leicester City
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Southampton

Saturday, 6 October 2018

Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Fulham v Arsenal
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Southampton v Chelsea
Spurs v Cardiff City
Watford v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 20 October 2018

Arsenal v Leicester City
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Cardiff City v Fulham
Chelsea v Man Utd
Everton v Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town v Liverpool
Man City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Brighton
West Ham v Spurs
Wolves v Watford

Saturday, 27 October 2018

Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v West Ham
Liverpool v Cardiff City
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Newcastle United
Spurs v Man City
Watford v Huddersfield Town

Saturday, 3 November 2018

Arsenal v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Cardiff City v Leicester City
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Huddersfield Town v Fulham
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle United v Watford
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday, 10 November 2018

Arsenal v Wolves
Cardiff City v Brighton
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Huddersfield Town v West Ham
Leicester City v Burnley
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Watford

Saturday, 24 November 2018

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Newcastle United
Everton v Cardiff City
Fulham v Southampton
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Chelsea
Watford v Liverpool
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Huddersfield Town

Saturday, 1 December 2018

Arsenal v Spurs
Cardiff City v Wolves
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Huddersfield Town v Brighton
Leicester City v Watford
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Man Utd

Tuesday, 4 December 2018

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town
19:45 Brighton v Crystal Palace
19:45 Burnley v Liverpool
19:45 Fulham v Leicester City
19:45 Watford v Man City
19:45 West Ham v Cardiff City
19:45 Wolves v Chelsea
20:00 Man Utd v Arsenal

Wednesday, 5 December 2018

19:45 Everton v Newcastle United
20:00 Spurs v Southampton

Saturday, 8 December 2018

Arsenal v Huddersfield Town
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Burnley v Brighton
Cardiff City v Southampton
Chelsea v Man City
Everton v Watford
Leicester City v Spurs
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle United v Wolves
West Ham v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 15 December 2018

Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Fulham v West Ham
Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Cardiff City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, 22 December 2018

Arsenal v Burnley
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Cardiff City v Man Utd
Chelsea v Leicester City
Everton v Spurs
Huddersfield Town v Southampton
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Fulham
West Ham v Watford
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday, 26 December 2018

Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Everton
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City
Fulham v Wolves
Leicester City v Man City
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Huddersfield Town
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Watford v Chelsea

Saturday, 29 December 2018

Brighton v Everton
Burnley v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Huddersfield Town
Leicester City v Cardiff City
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Newcastle United

Tuesday, 1 January 2019

Arsenal v Fulham
AFC Bournemouth v Watford
Cardiff City v Spurs
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leicester City
Huddersfield Town v Burnley
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Man Utd
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 12 January 2019

Brighton v Liverpool
Burnley v Fulham
Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Watford
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Southampton
Man City v Wolves
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday, 19 January 2019

Arsenal v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Fulham v Spurs
Huddersfield Town v Man City
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v Cardiff City
Southampton v Everton
Watford v Burnley
Wolves v Leicester City

Tuesday, 29 January 2019

19:45 Arsenal v Cardiff City
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
19:45 Fulham v Brighton
19:45 Huddersfield Town v Everton
19:45 Wolves v West Ham
20:00 Man Utd v Burnley

Wednesday, 30 January 2019

19:45 Newcastle United v Man City
19:45 Southampton v Crystal Palace
20:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
20:00 Spurs v Watford

Saturday, 2 February 2019

Brighton v Watford
Burnley v Southampton
Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Arsenal
Spurs v Newcastle United
West Ham v Liverpool

Saturday, 9 February 2019

Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man Utd
Huddersfield Town v Arsenal
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Chelsea
Southampton v Cardiff City
Spurs v Leicester City
Watford v Everton
Wolves v Newcastle United

Saturday, 23 February 2019

Arsenal v Southampton
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Burnley v Spurs
Cardiff City v Watford
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Man City
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town
West Ham v Fulham

Tuesday, 26 February 2019

19:45 Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
19:45 Cardiff City v Everton
19:45 Huddersfield Town v Wolves
19:45 Leicester City v Brighton
20:00 Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Wednesday, 27 February 2019

19:45 Chelsea v Spurs
19:45 Newcastle United v Burnley
19:45 Southampton v Fulham
20:00 Liverpool v Watford
20:00 Man City v West Ham

Saturday, 2 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Brighton v Huddersfield Town
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Spurs v Arsenal
Watford v Leicester City
West Ham v Newcastle United
Wolves v Cardiff City

Saturday, 9 March 2019

Arsenal v Man Utd
Cardiff City v West Ham
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Fulham
Liverpool v Burnley
Man City v Watford
Newcastle United v Everton
Southampton v Spurs

Saturday, 16 March 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Brighton v Cardiff City
Burnley v Leicester City
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Man Utd v Man City
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Watford v Southampton
West Ham v Huddersfield Town
Wolves v Arsenal

Saturday, 30 March 2019

Arsenal v Newcastle United
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Cardiff City v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
Fulham v Man City
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Watford
West Ham v Everton

Saturday, 6 April 2019

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Arsenal
Huddersfield Town v Leicester City
Man City v Cardiff City
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Fulham
Wolves v Man Utd

Saturday, 13 April 2019

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Cardiff City
Crystal Palace v Man City
Fulham v Everton
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Wolves
Spurs v Huddersfield Town
Watford v Arsenal

Saturday, 20 April 2019

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Cardiff City v Liverpool
Chelsea v Burnley
Everton v Man Utd
Huddersfield Town v Watford
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle United v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City
Wolves v Brighton

Saturday, 27 April 2019

Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Cardiff City
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v West Ham
Watford v Wolves

Saturday, 4 May 2019

Arsenal v Brighton
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Cardiff City v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Watford
Everton v Burnley
Huddersfield Town v Man Utd
Man City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Fulham

Sunday, 12 May 2019

Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Wolves
Man Utd v Cardiff City
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Spurs v Everton
Watford v West Ham
Emery’s tricky spells
Emery has succeeded Arsene Wenger, who left Arsenal after 22 years in charge.

And the Spaniard has been given a testing opening to Premier League management.

After the opening-weekend game at Etihad Stadium, the Gunners travel to fellow top-six contenders Chelsea.

Emery also has a tough start to December, with a home north London derby against Tottenham on 1 December followed by a trip to Manchester United. Liverpool’s pre-Europe travels

The Premier League has released dates for all 380 matches, but none have been allotted kick-off times as broadcasters are yet to decide which games will be televised.

The Champions League group stage will commence on 18-19 September, and last season’s beaten finalists Liverpool face an away Premier League fixture before all of their six group games. That includes trips to Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Manchester United and Spurs are away four times before group games, while Manchester City are on the road twice before European fixtures.

Fulham’s London start
Four rounds of Premier League fixtures are scheduled before the first international break, which is on the weekend of 8-9 September.

Few supporters will relish the new campaign more than those of Wolves, Cardiff City and Fulham, who all return to the Premier League from the Championship.

Wolves, who won the Championship by nine points, follow the visit of Everton with a trip to 2016-17 champions Leicester and visit Liverpool on the final day of the campaign.

Fulham begins with London derbies against Crystal Palace and Tottenham, while Cardiff follows their opener at Bournemouth with a home game against Newcastle.

