Premier League Fixtures 2018-19: Man City Visit Arsenal On Opening Weekend
BBC
Champions Manchester City will travel to Arsenal on the weekend of 11-12 August for their opening match of the 2018-19 Premier League season.
The fixture will be Unai Emery’s first competitive match as Gunners manager.
Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Manchester United host Leicester City, Liverpool entertain West Ham, and Championship winners Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Everton to Molineux.
Promoted Fulham host Crystal Palace, while Cardiff visit Bournemouth.
Tottenham begin the season with a trip to Newcastle’s St James’ Park – one of three away games in their opening four league matches.
It is unclear if Spurs’ new £850m stadium will be available in time for the start of the new campaign, and they must confirm by Friday if they need to use Wembley for any home fixtures.
The three other fixtures on the opening weekend see Chelsea travel to Huddersfield, Southampton host Burnley, and Watford take on Brighton at Vicarage Road.
Saturday, 11 August 2018
Arsenal v Man City AFC Bournemouth v Cardiff City Fulham v Crystal Palace Huddersfield Town v Chelsea Liverpool v West Ham Man Utd v Leicester City Newcastle United v Spurs Southampton v Burnley Watford v Brighton Wolves v Everton
Saturday, 18 August 2018
Brighton v Man Utd Burnley v Watford Cardiff City v Newcastle United Chelsea v Arsenal Crystal Palace v Liverpool Everton v Southampton Leicester City v Wolves Man City v Huddersfield Town Spurs v Fulham West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Arsenal v West Ham AFC Bournemouth v Everton Fulham v Burnley Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City Liverpool v Brighton Man Utd v Spurs Newcastle United v Chelsea Southampton v Leicester City Watford v Crystal Palace Wolves v Man City
Saturday, 1 September 2018
Brighton v Fulham Burnley v Man Utd Cardiff City v Arsenal Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth Crystal Palace v Southampton Everton v Huddersfield Town Leicester City v Liverpool Man City v Newcastle United Watford v Spurs West Ham v Wolves
Saturday, 15 September 2018
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City Chelsea v Cardiff City Everton v West Ham Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace Man City v Fulham Newcastle United v Arsenal Southampton v Brighton Spurs v Liverpool Watford v Man Utd Wolves v Burnley
Saturday, 22 September 2018
Arsenal v Everton Brighton v Spurs Burnley v AFC Bournemouth Cardiff City v Man City Crystal Palace v Newcastle United Fulham v Watford Leicester City v Huddersfield Town Liverpool v Southampton Man Utd v Wolves West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday, 29 September 2018
Arsenal v Watford AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace Cardiff City v Burnley Chelsea v Liverpool Everton v Fulham Huddersfield Town v Spurs Man City v Brighton Newcastle United v Leicester City West Ham v Man Utd Wolves v Southampton
Saturday, 6 October 2018
Brighton v West Ham Burnley v Huddersfield Town Crystal Palace v Wolves Fulham v Arsenal Leicester City v Everton Liverpool v Man City Man Utd v Newcastle United Southampton v Chelsea Spurs v Cardiff City Watford v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, 20 October 2018
Arsenal v Leicester City AFC Bournemouth v Southampton Cardiff City v Fulham Chelsea v Man Utd Everton v Crystal Palace Huddersfield Town v Liverpool Man City v Burnley Newcastle United v Brighton West Ham v Spurs Wolves v Watford
Saturday, 27 October 2018
Brighton v Wolves Burnley v Chelsea Crystal Palace v Arsenal Fulham v AFC Bournemouth Leicester City v West Ham Liverpool v Cardiff City Man Utd v Everton Southampton v Newcastle United Spurs v Man City Watford v Huddersfield Town
Saturday, 3 November 2018
Arsenal v Liverpool AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd Cardiff City v Leicester City Chelsea v Crystal Palace Everton v Brighton Huddersfield Town v Fulham Man City v Southampton Newcastle United v Watford West Ham v Burnley Wolves v Spurs
Saturday, 10 November 2018
Arsenal v Wolves Cardiff City v Brighton Chelsea v Everton Crystal Palace v Spurs Huddersfield Town v West Ham Leicester City v Burnley Liverpool v Fulham Man City v Man Utd Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth Southampton v Watford
Saturday, 24 November 2018
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal Brighton v Leicester City Burnley v Newcastle United Everton v Cardiff City Fulham v Southampton Man Utd v Crystal Palace Spurs v Chelsea Watford v Liverpool West Ham v Man City Wolves v Huddersfield Town
Saturday, 1 December 2018
Arsenal v Spurs Cardiff City v Wolves Chelsea v Fulham Crystal Palace v Burnley Huddersfield Town v Brighton Leicester City v Watford Liverpool v Everton Man City v AFC Bournemouth Newcastle United v West Ham Southampton v Man Utd
Tuesday, 4 December 2018
19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town 19:45 Brighton v Crystal Palace 19:45 Burnley v Liverpool 19:45 Fulham v Leicester City 19:45 Watford v Man City 19:45 West Ham v Cardiff City 19:45 Wolves v Chelsea 20:00 Man Utd v Arsenal
Wednesday, 5 December 2018
19:45 Everton v Newcastle United 20:00 Spurs v Southampton
Saturday, 8 December 2018
Arsenal v Huddersfield Town AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool Burnley v Brighton Cardiff City v Southampton Chelsea v Man City Everton v Watford Leicester City v Spurs Man Utd v Fulham Newcastle United v Wolves West Ham v Crystal Palace
Saturday, 15 December 2018
Brighton v Chelsea Crystal Palace v Leicester City Fulham v West Ham Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United Liverpool v Man Utd Man City v Everton Southampton v Arsenal Spurs v Burnley Watford v Cardiff City Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, 22 December 2018
Arsenal v Burnley AFC Bournemouth v Brighton Cardiff City v Man Utd Chelsea v Leicester City Everton v Spurs Huddersfield Town v Southampton Man City v Crystal Palace Newcastle United v Fulham West Ham v Watford Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday, 26 December 2018
Brighton v Arsenal Burnley v Everton Crystal Palace v Cardiff City Fulham v Wolves Leicester City v Man City Liverpool v Newcastle United Man Utd v Huddersfield Town Southampton v West Ham Spurs v AFC Bournemouth Watford v Chelsea
Saturday, 29 December 2018
Brighton v Everton Burnley v West Ham Crystal Palace v Chelsea Fulham v Huddersfield Town Leicester City v Cardiff City Liverpool v Arsenal Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth Southampton v Man City Spurs v Wolves Watford v Newcastle United
Tuesday, 1 January 2019
Arsenal v Fulham AFC Bournemouth v Watford Cardiff City v Spurs Chelsea v Southampton Everton v Leicester City Huddersfield Town v Burnley Man City v Liverpool Newcastle United v Man Utd West Ham v Brighton Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday, 12 January 2019
Brighton v Liverpool Burnley v Fulham Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town Chelsea v Newcastle United Crystal Palace v Watford Everton v AFC Bournemouth Leicester City v Southampton Man City v Wolves Spurs v Man Utd West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday, 19 January 2019
Arsenal v Chelsea AFC Bournemouth v West Ham Fulham v Spurs Huddersfield Town v Man City Liverpool v Crystal Palace Man Utd v Brighton Newcastle United v Cardiff City Southampton v Everton Watford v Burnley Wolves v Leicester City
Tuesday, 29 January 2019
19:45 Arsenal v Cardiff City 19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea 19:45 Fulham v Brighton 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Everton 19:45 Wolves v West Ham 20:00 Man Utd v Burnley
Wednesday, 30 January 2019
19:45 Newcastle United v Man City 19:45 Southampton v Crystal Palace 20:00 Liverpool v Leicester City 20:00 Spurs v Watford
Saturday, 2 February 2019
Brighton v Watford Burnley v Southampton Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth Chelsea v Huddersfield Town Crystal Palace v Fulham Everton v Wolves Leicester City v Man Utd Man City v Arsenal Spurs v Newcastle United West Ham v Liverpool
Saturday, 9 February 2019
Brighton v Burnley Crystal Palace v West Ham Fulham v Man Utd Huddersfield Town v Arsenal Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth Man City v Chelsea Southampton v Cardiff City Spurs v Leicester City Watford v Everton Wolves v Newcastle United
Saturday, 23 February 2019
Arsenal v Southampton AFC Bournemouth v Wolves Burnley v Spurs Cardiff City v Watford Chelsea v Brighton Everton v Man City Leicester City v Crystal Palace Man Utd v Liverpool Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town West Ham v Fulham
Tuesday, 26 February 2019
19:45 Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth 19:45 Cardiff City v Everton 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Wolves 19:45 Leicester City v Brighton 20:00 Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Wednesday, 27 February 2019
19:45 Chelsea v Spurs 19:45 Newcastle United v Burnley 19:45 Southampton v Fulham 20:00 Liverpool v Watford 20:00 Man City v West Ham
Saturday, 2 March 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Man City Brighton v Huddersfield Town Burnley v Crystal Palace Everton v Liverpool Fulham v Chelsea Man Utd v Southampton Spurs v Arsenal Watford v Leicester City West Ham v Newcastle United Wolves v Cardiff City
Saturday, 9 March 2019
Arsenal v Man Utd Cardiff City v West Ham Chelsea v Wolves Crystal Palace v Brighton Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth Leicester City v Fulham Liverpool v Burnley Man City v Watford Newcastle United v Everton Southampton v Spurs
Saturday, 16 March 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United Brighton v Cardiff City Burnley v Leicester City Everton v Chelsea Fulham v Liverpool Man Utd v Man City Spurs v Crystal Palace Watford v Southampton West Ham v Huddersfield Town Wolves v Arsenal
Saturday, 30 March 2019
Arsenal v Newcastle United Brighton v Southampton Burnley v Wolves Cardiff City v Chelsea Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town Fulham v Man City Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth Liverpool v Spurs Man Utd v Watford West Ham v Everton
Saturday, 6 April 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley Chelsea v West Ham Everton v Arsenal Huddersfield Town v Leicester City Man City v Cardiff City Newcastle United v Crystal Palace Southampton v Liverpool Spurs v Brighton Watford v Fulham Wolves v Man Utd
Saturday, 13 April 2019
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth Burnley v Cardiff City Crystal Palace v Man City Fulham v Everton Leicester City v Newcastle United Liverpool v Chelsea Man Utd v West Ham Southampton v Wolves Spurs v Huddersfield Town Watford v Arsenal
Saturday, 20 April 2019
Arsenal v Crystal Palace AFC Bournemouth v Fulham Cardiff City v Liverpool Chelsea v Burnley Everton v Man Utd Huddersfield Town v Watford Man City v Spurs Newcastle United v Southampton West Ham v Leicester City Wolves v Brighton
Saturday, 27 April 2019
Brighton v Newcastle United Burnley v Man City Crystal Palace v Everton Fulham v Cardiff City Leicester City v Arsenal Liverpool v Huddersfield Town Man Utd v Chelsea Southampton v AFC Bournemouth Spurs v West Ham Watford v Wolves
Saturday, 4 May 2019
Arsenal v Brighton AFC Bournemouth v Spurs Cardiff City v Crystal Palace Chelsea v Watford Everton v Burnley Huddersfield Town v Man Utd Man City v Leicester City Newcastle United v Liverpool West Ham v Southampton Wolves v Fulham
Sunday, 12 May 2019
Brighton v Man City Burnley v Arsenal Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth Fulham v Newcastle United Leicester City v Chelsea Liverpool v Wolves Man Utd v Cardiff City Southampton v Huddersfield Town Spurs v Everton Watford v West Ham Emery’s tricky spells Emery has succeeded Arsene Wenger, who left Arsenal after 22 years in charge.
And the Spaniard has been given a testing opening to Premier League management.
After the opening-weekend game at Etihad Stadium, the Gunners travel to fellow top-six contenders Chelsea.
Emery also has a tough start to December, with a home north London derby against Tottenham on 1 December followed by a trip to Manchester United. Liverpool’s pre-Europe travels
The Premier League has released dates for all 380 matches, but none have been allotted kick-off times as broadcasters are yet to decide which games will be televised.
The Champions League group stage will commence on 18-19 September, and last season’s beaten finalists Liverpool face an away Premier League fixture before all of their six group games. That includes trips to Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.
Manchester United and Spurs are away four times before group games, while Manchester City are on the road twice before European fixtures.
Fulham’s London start Four rounds of Premier League fixtures are scheduled before the first international break, which is on the weekend of 8-9 September.
Few supporters will relish the new campaign more than those of Wolves, Cardiff City and Fulham, who all return to the Premier League from the Championship.
Wolves, who won the Championship by nine points, follow the visit of Everton with a trip to 2016-17 champions Leicester and visit Liverpool on the final day of the campaign.
Fulham begins with London derbies against Crystal Palace and Tottenham, while Cardiff follows their opener at Bournemouth with a home game against Newcastle.
