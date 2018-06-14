Solomon Asante Bags Sixth League Goal In Phoenix Rising Win

Ghana winger Solomon Asante registered his sixth league goal for Phoenix Rising in their 4-0 win over Last Vegas Lights FC in the American second-tier league on Thursday morning.

The build-up to the game was hogged around coach Patrice Carteron's departure just a day before the must-win encounter.

The first half was cagey as both sides fauled to convert the chances that came their way.

But a brace from Jason Johnson and a 53rd-minute strike from Joseph Farrell made it 3-0 for Black and Red lads.

Asante, who captained the side again, completed the route in the 92nd minute after converting a spot-kick awarded to his side.

The 27-year-old played full throttle while Gladson Awako lasted 76 minutes for Phoenix.

Asante has netted six goals in his 15 appearances for Phoenix Rising FC in the game season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com